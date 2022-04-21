Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Rating Lowered by DZ Bank

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at DZ Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $280.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock. DZ Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.79% from the stock’s current price.

NFLX has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Netflix from $465.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Edward Jones lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities downgraded Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $562.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $389.51.

NFLX opened at $226.19 on Thursday. Netflix has a 52 week low of $212.51 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $510.62. The firm has a market cap of $100.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 4.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1.9% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1.5% in the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. 81.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

