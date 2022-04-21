Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Loop Capital

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Loop Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $555.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $389.51.

Shares of NFLX opened at $226.19 on Thursday. Netflix has a 52 week low of $212.51 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The firm has a market cap of $100.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $510.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.4% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 17.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 88.5% during the first quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,582.2% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 5,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

