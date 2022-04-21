NETSTREIT (NTST) to Release Earnings on Thursday

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect NETSTREIT to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. NETSTREIT has set its FY 2022 guidance at $1.130-$1.170 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 0.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect NETSTREIT to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NTST opened at $23.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 332.71, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07. NETSTREIT has a 52-week low of $20.41 and a 52-week high of $26.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is 1,142.86%.

In other news, Director Robin Mcbride Zeigler sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $33,385.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in NETSTREIT by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in NETSTREIT by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 47.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

