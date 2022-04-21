Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.63.

Several research analysts recently commented on NBIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 10,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $1,018,409.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,022 shares in the company, valued at $3,229,708.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,743 shares of company stock worth $3,957,821. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

NBIX stock opened at $98.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $71.88 and a 1 year high of $108.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 107.82, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.71.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.72 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

