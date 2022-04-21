Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-based company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for neuropsychiatric, neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases and disorders. The company’s neuroscience, endocrine and immunology disciplines provide a unique biological understanding of the molecular interaction between central nervous, immune and endocrine systems for the development of therapeutic interventions for anxiety, depression, insomnia, stroke, malignant brain tumors, multiple sclerosis, obesity and diabetes. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $114.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $122.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.17.

Shares of NBIX opened at $98.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.20. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $71.88 and a twelve month high of $108.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 107.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.71.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.69). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $28,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total transaction of $1,116,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,743 shares of company stock valued at $3,957,821 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 460.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

