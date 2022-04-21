New Gold Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for New Gold in a report released on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for New Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$255.43 million during the quarter.

NGD has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of New Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on New Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, New Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.41.

NGD opened at C$2.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.02. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.68. The company has a market cap of C$1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

