New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Lifted to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NGD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James set a $2.00 price target on shares of New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded New Gold from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on New Gold in a research report on Friday, December 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NGD traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.76. 196,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,611,612. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. New Gold has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $2.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99.

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 53.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in New Gold by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in New Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

