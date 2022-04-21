New Mountain Finance Co. (NYSE:NMFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect New Mountain Finance Co. (NYSE:NMFC – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for New Mountain Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.31. New Mountain Finance also posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow New Mountain Finance.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:NMFC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,205. New Mountain Finance has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $14.11.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in Âdefensive growthÂ industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Mountain Finance (NMFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.