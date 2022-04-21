New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) CEO William Staples Sells 13,175 Shares

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) CEO William Staples sold 13,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $929,364.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,209,005.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, February 15th, William Staples sold 2,535 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $179,782.20.

Shares of NYSE NEWR traded down $5.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.97. 1,308,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,433. New Relic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.70.

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $203.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.44 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 68.08% and a negative net margin of 34.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caas Capital Management LP grew its position in New Relic by 23.0% in the third quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 35,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 6,627 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in New Relic in the third quarter worth approximately $1,122,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in New Relic in the third quarter worth approximately $411,000. Engaged Capital LLC grew its position in New Relic by 36.0% in the third quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 1,599,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,814,000 after buying an additional 423,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in New Relic in the third quarter worth approximately $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

NEWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on New Relic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on New Relic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on New Relic from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, New Relic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.22.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

