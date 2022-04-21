New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) CEO William Staples Sells 13,175 Shares

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) CEO William Staples sold 13,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $929,364.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,209,005.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
William Staples also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 15th, William Staples sold 2,535 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $179,782.20.
Shares of NYSE NEWR traded down $5.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.97. 1,308,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,433. New Relic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.70.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caas Capital Management LP grew its position in New Relic by 23.0% in the third quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 35,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 6,627 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in New Relic in the third quarter worth approximately $1,122,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in New Relic in the third quarter worth approximately $411,000. Engaged Capital LLC grew its position in New Relic by 36.0% in the third quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 1,599,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,814,000 after buying an additional 423,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in New Relic in the third quarter worth approximately $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.
NEWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on New Relic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on New Relic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on New Relic from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, New Relic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.22.
New Relic Company Profile (Get Rating)
New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.
