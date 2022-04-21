New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Insider Sells $327,353.84 in Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) insider Steve Hurn sold 4,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total transaction of $327,353.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,681.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Steve Hurn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 15th, Steve Hurn sold 2,139 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $151,719.27.

NEWR stock traded down $5.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,308,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,433. New Relic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.70.

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.17). New Relic had a negative return on equity of 68.08% and a negative net margin of 34.10%. The company had revenue of $203.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.75) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEWR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of New Relic from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Relic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.22.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caas Capital Management LP lifted its position in New Relic by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 35,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 6,627 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,122,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the 3rd quarter valued at $411,000. Engaged Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 1,599,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,814,000 after purchasing an additional 423,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the 3rd quarter valued at $363,000. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

