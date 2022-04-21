New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) Major Shareholder Acquires $166,125.00 in Stock

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.29 per share, with a total value of $166,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,131,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,032,199.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of NYC stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $12.83. 50,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,820. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.90. The stock has a market cap of $171.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.28. New York City REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $5.79 and a one year high of $14.80.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. New York City REIT’s payout ratio is presently -13.03%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York City REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.
New York City REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)
New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.
