Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.26. Newell Brands posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Newell Brands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NWL stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.43. 44,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,510,890. Newell Brands has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $30.10.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

