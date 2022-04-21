Newmont Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Newmont in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2023 earnings at $5.66 EPS.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.22 billion.

Separately, National Bankshares cut Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$107.00 to C$119.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$83.96.

Shares of NGT opened at C$103.21 on Thursday. Newmont has a 1 year low of C$66.25 and a 1 year high of C$108.98. The company has a market cap of C$81.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.83, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$95.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$81.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.699 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.08%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

