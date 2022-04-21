Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.39 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Newmont in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.39 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2023 earnings at $4.53 EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares lowered Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$107.00 to C$119.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$83.96.

Shares of TSE NGT opened at C$103.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$81.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$95.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$81.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.83. Newmont has a 1-year low of C$66.25 and a 1-year high of C$108.98.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.22 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.699 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.08%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

