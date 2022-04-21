NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.04) target price on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NewRiver REIT stock opened at GBX 94.57 ($1.23) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 86.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 85.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.41. NewRiver REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 107.11 ($1.39). The stock has a market capitalization of £291.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67.

In other NewRiver REIT news, insider Alastair Miller purchased 32,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £29,838.90 ($38,822.40). Also, insider Will Hobman purchased 22,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.17) per share, for a total transaction of £19,987.20 ($26,004.68).

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

