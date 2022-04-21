NewRiver REIT’s (NRR) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.04) price target on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NRR opened at GBX 94.57 ($1.23) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.62. NewRiver REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 107.11 ($1.39). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 86.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 85.80. The firm has a market cap of £291.45 million and a P/E ratio of -2.67.

In other news, insider Alastair Miller bought 32,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £29,838.90 ($38,822.40). Also, insider Will Hobman bought 22,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.17) per share, for a total transaction of £19,987.20 ($26,004.68).

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

