NewRiver REIT’s (NRR) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.04) price target on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research note on Tuesday.
Shares of NRR opened at GBX 94.57 ($1.23) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.62. NewRiver REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 107.11 ($1.39). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 86.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 85.80. The firm has a market cap of £291.45 million and a P/E ratio of -2.67.
NewRiver REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)
NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.
