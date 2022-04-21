Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Raises Dividend to $0.75 Per Share

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

Newtek Business Services has a payout ratio of 107.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Newtek Business Services to earn $3.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.5%.

Shares of NEWT opened at $26.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $595.47 million, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.94. Newtek Business Services has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $38.78.

Newtek Business Services ( NASDAQ:NEWT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $24.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.29 million. Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 99.71% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Newtek Business Services will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NEWT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newtek Business Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 19.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 106.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 18.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 9,836 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 11,125 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 38.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 16,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.23% of the company’s stock.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

