Nexa Resources (NEXA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Nexa Resources to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $677.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.63 million. Nexa Resources had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 4.36%. On average, analysts expect Nexa Resources to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nexa Resources stock opened at $10.36 on Thursday. Nexa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.65.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. This is a boost from Nexa Resources’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. Nexa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.37%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nexa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 2,142.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 31,065 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Nexa Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Nexa Resources by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 203.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEXA. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nexa Resources from $8.00 to $9.80 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. The company also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper cement, lead, sulfuric acid, sulfur dioxide, copper sulfate, and limestone deposits. It owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the State of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

