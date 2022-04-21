NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NREF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect NexPoint Real Estate Finance to post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 70.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect NexPoint Real Estate Finance to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NREF opened at $23.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.96. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $17.96 and a twelve month high of $23.97. The stock has a market cap of $342.00 million, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1,054.09, a current ratio of 1,054.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 2,493.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 8.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 2,675.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period.
NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)
NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.
