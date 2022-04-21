NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $80.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.46. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $69.79 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The company has a market cap of $158.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.92%.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo acquired 64,691 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney acquired 2,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

About NextEra Energy (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.