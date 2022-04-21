NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.930-$3.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -.NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.750-$2.850 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.25.

NYSE NEE opened at $81.51 on Thursday. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $69.79 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The company has a market capitalization of $160.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.03, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.92%.

In related news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.62 per share, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 34,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 26,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 24,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

