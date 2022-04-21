NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.130-$3.330 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.750-$2.850 EPS.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $81.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.38. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $69.79 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.92%.

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.25.

In other news, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $502,810.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEE. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 26,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,647 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $345,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

