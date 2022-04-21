NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.350-$3.600 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.750-$2.850 EPS.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $81.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.46. The company has a market cap of $160.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.03, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $69.79 and a 12-month high of $93.73.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.92%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.25.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.62 per share, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo acquired 64,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 37,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 34,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 26,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.