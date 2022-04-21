NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.93-3.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.05. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.750-$2.850 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.25.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $81.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.12 billion, a PE ratio of 45.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.38. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $69.79 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 93.92%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $502,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.62 per share, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 37,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 34,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 26,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 4,647 shares in the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

