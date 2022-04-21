NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Shares of NEE opened at $81.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.92 and a 200 day moving average of $83.46. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $69.79 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The company has a market capitalization of $160.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 93.92%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

In other news, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo purchased 64,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 34,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 26,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 24,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

