NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.750-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.810. The company issued revenue guidance of -.NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.930-$3.080 EPS.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $81.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $69.79 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.92%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.25.

In related news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.62 per share, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 34,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 26,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 24,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

