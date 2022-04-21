NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The solar energy provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $1.32, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.98 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 2.37%. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NEP opened at $74.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.37 and a 200-day moving average of $79.92. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $63.59 and a 1-year high of $88.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 156.35%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,767 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,694,000 after buying an additional 29,866 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,752 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 15,266 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,117 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,109 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,075 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

