NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.44% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NexTier Oilfield Solutions is an oilfield service company with a diverse set of well completion and production services. NexTier Oilfield Solutions, formerly known as Keane Group Inc., is based in Houston, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NEX. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.50 to $11.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.37.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $11.36 on Thursday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $11.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a negative return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $509.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $1,383,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Joseph Mckie sold 124,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $1,082,387.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,075,663 shares of company stock valued at $9,487,666 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1,241.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 209,487 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 338.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 11,448 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 391.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 81,993 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 12.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,336,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,148,000 after purchasing an additional 725,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 21.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 236,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 41,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

