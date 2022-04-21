Nicolas Maslowski Sells 2,839 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) EVP Nicolas Maslowski sold 2,839 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total transaction of $231,634.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,155.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PSMT traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $82.37. 142,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,138. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.77 and a 52-week high of $95.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.32.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSMT. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 687.6% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

PSMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PriceSmart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of PriceSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

