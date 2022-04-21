Nielsen (NLSN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Nielsen has set its FY 2022 guidance at $1.810-$1.910 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $1.81-1.91 EPS.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Nielsen had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Nielsen to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Nielsen alerts:

NYSE NLSN opened at $27.13 on Thursday. Nielsen has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.87.

Nielsen declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 16% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.99%.

In related news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Llc bought 10,510,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $286,944,840.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 78,497,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,968,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 26,105,385 shares of company stock worth $715,142,857. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the 4th quarter valued at $997,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,587,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,551,000 after purchasing an additional 61,860 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NLSN shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nielsen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Nielsen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nielsen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.11.

Nielsen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.