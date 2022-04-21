Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $284.35.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Nintendo in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie raised shares of Nintendo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Nintendo stock opened at $62.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.65. Nintendo has a twelve month low of $52.95 and a twelve month high of $78.89. The company has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.50.

Nintendo ( OTCMKTS:NTDOY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.41. Nintendo had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nintendo will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTDOY. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nintendo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,607,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nintendo by 677.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 58,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 51,343 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nintendo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,577,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Nintendo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,577,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nintendo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $952,000. 0.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

