nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “nLIGHT Inc. provides high-power semiconductor and fiber laser. It sells its products primarily in industrial, microfabrication, aerospace and defense markets. nLIGHT Inc. is based in Vancouver, Washington. “

LASR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on nLIGHT from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson cut their price target on nLIGHT from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Craig Hallum downgraded nLIGHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded nLIGHT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on nLIGHT from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, nLIGHT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

NASDAQ:LASR traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.58. The stock had a trading volume of 198,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,504. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.92. nLIGHT has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $36.95. The stock has a market cap of $646.43 million, a P/E ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 2.36.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.16. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 10.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that nLIGHT will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,334,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,869,000 after purchasing an additional 23,917 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,714,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,004,000 after purchasing an additional 50,626 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,778,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,798 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,607,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,494,000 after purchasing an additional 532,160 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,033,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,762,000 after purchasing an additional 285,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

