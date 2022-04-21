Nokia Oyj (NOK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Nokia Oyj’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect Nokia Oyj to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Shares of Nokia Oyj stock opened at $5.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average is $5.65. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Several research firms have issued reports on NOK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOK. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 191.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,146,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,462 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 627.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 573,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 494,694 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,590,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,334,000 after acquiring an additional 382,954 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,182,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,453,000 after acquiring an additional 357,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,029,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,435,000 after acquiring an additional 243,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

About Nokia Oyj (Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.