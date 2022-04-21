Nongfu Spring (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Nongfu Spring (OTCMKTS:NNFSF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS NNFSF opened at $5.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.53. Nongfu Spring has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $5.98.
About Nongfu Spring (Get Rating)
