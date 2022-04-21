Nongfu Spring (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Nongfu Spring (OTCMKTS:NNFSF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS NNFSF opened at $5.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.53. Nongfu Spring has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $5.98.

Nongfu Spring Co, Ltd. produces and markets packaged drinking water and beverage products primarily in Mainland China. It operates through five segments: Water Products, Functional Drinks Products, Ready-To-Drink Tea Products, Juice Beverage Products, and Other Products. The company also offers tea and coffee drink products, functional drink products, fruit juice products, plant-based yogurts, and fresh oranges and apples, as well as supply chain management.

