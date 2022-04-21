Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) PT Lowered to SEK 113 at Morgan Stanley

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from SEK 123 to SEK 113 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NRDBY. Pareto Securities cut Nordea Bank Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 130 to SEK 115 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Nordea Bank Abp from €12.60 ($13.55) to €11.40 ($12.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Nordea Bank Abp from €10.60 ($11.40) to €10.40 ($11.18) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 127 to SEK 137 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.47.

Nordea Bank Abp stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.45. The company had a trading volume of 86,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,044. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. Nordea Bank Abp has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $13.29. The stock has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.70.

Nordea Bank Abp ( OTCMKTS:NRDBY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 40.33% and a return on equity of 10.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that Nordea Bank Abp will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

