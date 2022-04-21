Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nordic American Tankers operates one of the largest fleets of Suezmax tankers in the world. The fleet consists of 24 Suezmax tankers, including 2 newbuilds. “

NAT opened at $2.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average is $2.01. The stock has a market cap of $559.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Nordic American Tankers has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $3.81.

Nordic American Tankers last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of ($0.12). Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 19.85% and a negative net margin of 176.94%. The firm had revenue of $22.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $26.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 9,704 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

