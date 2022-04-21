NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €47.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ – Get Rating) received a €47.00 ($50.54) target price from Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 92.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($35.48) price objective on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($53.76) price objective on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($47.31) price objective on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €44.00 ($47.31) price objective on NORMA Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €36.00 ($38.71) price objective on NORMA Group in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €40.38 ($43.41).

Get NORMA Group alerts:

ETR:NOEJ opened at €24.40 ($26.24) on Thursday. NORMA Group has a twelve month low of €22.92 ($24.65) and a twelve month high of €49.36 ($53.08). The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €28.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €32.50. The company has a market cap of $777.44 million and a P/E ratio of 13.90.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. The company sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturer aftermarket customers, technical wholesalers, and hardware stores under the ABA, Breeze, Clamp-All, CONNECTORS, FISH, Gemi, Kimplas, NDS, NORMA, Raindrip, R.G.RAY, Serflex, TORCA, and TRUSTLENE brand names through its distribution network, sales representatives, retailers, and importers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NORMA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORMA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.