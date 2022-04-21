Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Given New C$44.00 Price Target at CIBC

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital cut their price target on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James set a C$50.00 price target on Northland Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Northland Power to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$43.00 target price on Northland Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$46.71.

Shares of NPI stock traded down C$0.26 on Thursday, hitting C$40.14. 424,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,508. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.11 billion and a PE ratio of 49.19. Northland Power has a one year low of C$34.95 and a one year high of C$44.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$40.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$38.75.

Northland Power ( TSE:NPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$640.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$557.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northland Power will post 1.5045022 earnings per share for the current year.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

