Northrop Grumman (NOC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.94 per share for the quarter. Northrop Grumman has set its FY22 guidance at $24.50-$25.10 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Northrop Grumman to post $25 EPS for the current fiscal year and $27 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $463.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $72.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $439.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $399.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30. Northrop Grumman has a 52-week low of $336.03 and a 52-week high of $490.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.40%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $228,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total transaction of $64,678.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at about $5,643,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $627,275,000 after acquiring an additional 119,686 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $519,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $442,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.27.

About Northrop Grumman (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.