NorthWestern (NWE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect NorthWestern to post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $347.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect NorthWestern to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NWE stock opened at $62.36 on Thursday. NorthWestern has a 1 year low of $53.66 and a 1 year high of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 70.00%.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $172,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $161,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,130 shares of company stock worth $476,471. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,778,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,772,000 after acquiring an additional 622,801 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in NorthWestern by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in NorthWestern by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 98,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,690,000 after buying an additional 12,834 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on NorthWestern in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded NorthWestern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on NorthWestern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Siebert Williams Shank dropped their price objective on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Sidoti downgraded NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.57.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

