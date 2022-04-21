Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) Cut to “Hold” at Kepler Capital Markets

Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
NRYYF stock remained flat at $$24.25 during trading on Thursday. Norway Royal Salmon AS has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.25.
About Norway Royal Salmon AS
