Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) Cut to “Hold” at Kepler Capital Markets

Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NRYYF stock remained flat at $$24.25 during trading on Thursday. Norway Royal Salmon AS has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.25.

About Norway Royal Salmon AS

Norway Royal Salmon ASA produces, harvests, sells, and markets smolt and salmon products in Norway. The company offers fresh and frozen fish, round fish, fillet, portions, and smoked and marinated products. It also exports its products to 52 countries. Norway Royal Salmon ASA was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Trondheim, Norway.

