NOV (NOV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, analysts expect NOV to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE NOV opened at $20.13 on Thursday. NOV has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $24.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.97 and a beta of 2.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. NOV’s payout ratio is -30.77%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NOV by 207.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,842,917 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,148 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 882,572 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,958,000 after acquiring an additional 12,667 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 250,453 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 16,284 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the fourth quarter valued at $1,491,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 69,882 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 6,317 shares during the period. 94.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of NOV from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NOV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

