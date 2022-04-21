Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $6.94 Per Share

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Novavax in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $6.94 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.34. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Novavax’s Q3 2022 earnings at $10.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $16.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $37.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.57 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.10 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Novavax from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.86.

Novavax stock opened at $53.69 on Thursday. Novavax has a 1 year low of $50.24 and a 1 year high of $277.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.34.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($9.75). Novavax had a negative net margin of 152.12% and a negative return on equity of 368.20%. The firm had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.70) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Novavax by 59.3% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Novavax by 69.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novavax by 73.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Novavax by 19.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novavax by 12.5% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 47.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $919,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,372.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

