Novo Nordisk A/S to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford expects that the company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.53 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.78 EPS.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.70% and a net margin of 34.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NVO. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 585.00 to 780.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $581.50.

NVO opened at $115.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $272.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.73. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $73.25 and a one year high of $122.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.741 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.85%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mathes Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $1,930,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

