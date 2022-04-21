NovoCure (NVCR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.15). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect NovoCure to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NVCR stock opened at $85.03 on Thursday. NovoCure has a twelve month low of $59.57 and a twelve month high of $232.76. The company has a quick ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.09 and its 200-day moving average is $86.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of -151.84 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.29.

In other NovoCure news, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $81,503.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 3,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.19, for a total value of $261,196.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,843 shares of company stock worth $1,551,967. 4.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in NovoCure by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $361,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) devices for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

