NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Lowered to “Neutral” at Bank of America

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $43.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $47.00. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.19% from the stock’s previous close.

NRG has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy stock opened at $41.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.11. NRG Energy has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.37. NRG Energy had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 64.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Research analysts expect that NRG Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the third quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NRG Energy (Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.