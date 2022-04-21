Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.39 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $169.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor has a 12-month low of $75.60 and a 12-month high of $173.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total transaction of $556,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total transaction of $432,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,302 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $426,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NUE. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.27.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

