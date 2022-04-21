Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.90.

NVEI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Nuvei from $166.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Nuvei from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Nuvei from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nuvei in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nuvei from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Get Nuvei alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVEI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Nuvei during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEI opened at $65.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Nuvei has a twelve month low of $43.10 and a twelve month high of $140.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.03.

Nuvei Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.