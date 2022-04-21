Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Now Covered by Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Nuvei from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Nuvei from $166.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nuvei from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Nuvei from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.90.

NVEI traded down $3.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.98. 240,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,191. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.03. Nuvei has a fifty-two week low of $43.10 and a fifty-two week high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Nuvei during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Nuvei during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

