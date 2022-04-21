Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Truist Financial from $207.00 to $225.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 47.88% from the company’s previous close.

OAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oasis Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.71.

Shares of OAS stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $152.15. 71 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,667. Oasis Petroleum has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $158.48. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.82.

Oasis Petroleum ( NASDAQ:OAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($1.11). Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The business had revenue of $521.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum will post 31.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OAS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 5,764.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,711,000 after acquiring an additional 407,754 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,019,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin.

